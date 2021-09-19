Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ASHTY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ashtead Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $349.00.

ASHTY stock opened at $324.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $313.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Ashtead Group has a 52-week low of $140.90 and a 52-week high of $343.83. The firm has a market cap of $36.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.57 and a beta of 1.71.

Ashtead Group Plc engages in the provision of equipment rental services. The company offers a full range of construction and industrial equipment used in lift, power, generate, move, dig, compact, drill, support, scrub, pump, direct, heat, and ventilate. It operates through the following segments: Sunbelt, A-Plant, Sunbelt Canada, and Corporate Items.

