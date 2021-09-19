ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $784.33.

ASML has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ASML from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $768.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASML. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ASML by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,320,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in ASML by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in ASML by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in ASML by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

ASML opened at $859.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ASML has a 12 month low of $351.09 and a 12 month high of $895.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $792.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $692.43. The stock has a market cap of $352.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. ASML had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ASML will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

