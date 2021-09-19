Astro Aerospace Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASDN) Short Interest Down 51.7% in August

Astro Aerospace Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASDN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, a drop of 51.7% from the August 15th total of 73,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 166,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Astro Aerospace stock opened at $1.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.04 and a 200-day moving average of $2.82. Astro Aerospace has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $7.34.
About Astro Aerospace
Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection
Receive News & Ratings for Astro Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astro Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.