Atria Investments LLC Acquires 7,453 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 27.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,453 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KNX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,524,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $650,386,000 after buying an additional 1,248,505 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 40.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,051,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $194,813,000 after buying an additional 1,161,047 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 31.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,061,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,324,000 after buying an additional 981,621 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,590,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,582,000 after buying an additional 298,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 31.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,093,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,583,000 after buying an additional 259,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $51.87 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.07 and a 52-week high of $54.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.33 and its 200 day moving average is $48.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.65%.

A number of research firms recently commented on KNX. Raymond James began coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.39.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $100,960.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,813.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael K. Liu sold 2,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $113,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,879.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,100 shares of company stock worth $3,060,419 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

