Atria Investments LLC Buys Shares of 17,064 Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 17.2% during the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 84,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,952,000 after acquiring an additional 12,392 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 48,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 14.4% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 61,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,090,000 after purchasing an additional 8,473 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock opened at $84.46 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52 week low of $66.68 and a 52 week high of $85.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.65.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

