Atria Investments LLC Invests $1.32 Million in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 15,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLYV. FMR LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 164.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,907,000 after acquiring an additional 25,081 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 14,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $80.83 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $47.74 and a 1 year high of $90.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.95 and a 200 day moving average of $83.69.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

