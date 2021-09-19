Atria Investments LLC Takes $1.62 Million Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,894 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GNRC. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 1.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 0.3% in the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 13,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,547,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 21.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 2.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 66.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GNRC. Citigroup began coverage on Generac in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Generac from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, started coverage on Generac in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.50.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $435.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.55, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $428.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $368.95. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.80 and a 52-week high of $466.92.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $919.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.36 million. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%. Analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Generac news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 5,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,177,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,048 shares in the company, valued at $6,419,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,900,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,203 shares of company stock valued at $5,492,350 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

