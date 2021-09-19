Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD) Research Coverage Started at Maxim Group

Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Auddia stock opened at $2.69 on Thursday. Auddia has a twelve month low of $2.21 and a twelve month high of $9.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Auddia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,490,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Auddia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Auddia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Auddia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Auddia Inc develops software products for the audio and podcast markets. The company's flagship product is Auddia, a subscription based mobile application that enables users to listen to various streaming AM/FM radio stations without commercials. It also provides Vodacast, an interactive podcasting platform and application; and Vodcast Hub, a content management system.

