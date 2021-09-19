Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD) Research Coverage Started at Maxim Group

Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Auddia stock opened at $2.69 on Thursday. Auddia has a twelve month low of $2.21 and a twelve month high of $9.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Auddia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,490,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Auddia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Auddia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Auddia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Auddia

Auddia Inc develops software products for the audio and podcast markets. The company's flagship product is Auddia, a subscription based mobile application that enables users to listen to various streaming AM/FM radio stations without commercials. It also provides Vodacast, an interactive podcasting platform and application; and Vodcast Hub, a content management system.

