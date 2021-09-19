Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock Holdings Boosted by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 36.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 232.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 78.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $198.67 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.31 and a 1 year high of $217.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $207.65 and a 200-day moving average of $197.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

In related news, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $198,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $490,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADP. Mizuho increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $212.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.79.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

