Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. Its product pipeline consists of hospital and paediatrics. Hospital segment provides Bloxiverz(R), Vazculep(R) and Akovaz(TM). Paediatrics segment provides Karbinal (TM) ER, AcipHex(R) Sprinkle and Flexichamber(TM). The company operates primarily in Ireland, USA and France. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc, formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA, is headquartered in Lyon, France. “

AVDL has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ AVDL opened at $7.95 on Wednesday. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.83 and a one year high of $10.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.84 million, a PE ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 14.17, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.97.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). Research analysts anticipate that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $340,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 154.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 165,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 100,350 shares in the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC raised its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 549,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after acquiring an additional 115,000 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,741,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,907,000 after acquiring an additional 354,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,095,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,899,000 after acquiring an additional 389,782 shares in the last quarter. 56.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

