AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Position Increased by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 3.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.4% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 274,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,212,000 after purchasing an additional 18,909 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter worth approximately $273,000. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 377.2% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 63,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,246,000 after purchasing an additional 50,173 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter worth approximately $647,000. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AVB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.82.

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $219.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.38 and a 12-month high of $233.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.52, for a total value of $97,775.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $392,057.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,253 shares of company stock valued at $7,126,588 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

