Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Shares Bought by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,900,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,157,000 after purchasing an additional 111,490 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,149,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,941,000 after purchasing an additional 29,416 shares in the last quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.8% during the second quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 312,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,742,000 after purchasing an additional 42,646 shares in the last quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 257,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,266,000 after purchasing an additional 8,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 26.0% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 190,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,235,000 after acquiring an additional 39,303 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA AVEM opened at $65.61 on Friday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $50.00 and a 12-month high of $70.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.07.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.