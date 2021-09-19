Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Avaya were worth $4,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVYA. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,445,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,936 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Avaya in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $361,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,782,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,456,000 after acquiring an additional 805,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 638,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,170,000 after acquiring an additional 246,590 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:AVYA opened at $19.44 on Friday. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.27 and a 52 week high of $34.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 324.00 and a beta of 1.60.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Avaya had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 101.31%. The company had revenue of $732.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

AVYA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Avaya from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Avaya in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.18.

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.

