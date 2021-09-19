Aventus Price Up 20.2% This Week (AVT)

Aventus (CURRENCY:AVT) traded down 12.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. Aventus has a market cap of $2.78 million and $177,912.00 worth of Aventus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aventus coin can currently be bought for $0.46 or 0.00001015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Aventus has traded 20.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00057228 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.96 or 0.00124821 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00012548 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00047295 BTC.

Aventus Profile

Aventus (CRYPTO:AVT) is a coin. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2017. Aventus’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 coins. Aventus’ official Twitter account is @AventusPF and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aventus is /r/Aventus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aventus’ official message board is blog.aventus.io . The official website for Aventus is aventus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Aventus Network (AvN) is​ a​ layer-2 blockchain protocol designed to bring scalability, lower costs and speed to Ethereum transactions. It enables digital asset issuance, management and ownership, bringing the scale of permissioned blockchains and the security and interoperability of public blockchains — without the shortcomings of either. AVT, the Aventus Network’s native token, is used in the Aventus proof-of-stake-based layer-2 solution for achieving scalability, speed, and cost-effectiveness on the public Ethereum network by aligning the economic incentives of participants. There are 2 primary personas to whom AVT is fundamental on the Aventus Network. The transaction processor (or validator), who stakes AVT to operate a node, is personally damaged by losing their AVT deposit if they engage in damaging behaviour to the Network.The transaction originator, who pays AVT as gas fees to the transaction processor. The exact cost per transaction is determined by a free market in which the originator specifies what they are willing to pay and the processor processes if they are happy with the fees.DeFi Analogy (Yield Farming)​: Aventus does not offer yield-farming as an option. However, there is some similarity in that Aventus Validators contribute AVT (asset at risk, returned upon exit) in return for generating a yield (fees paid). “

Aventus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aventus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aventus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aventus using one of the exchanges listed above.

