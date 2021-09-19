Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Acquired by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the second quarter worth $28,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth $56,000. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.73.

AVY stock opened at $214.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $115.77 and a 1-year high of $228.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $215.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.54. The firm has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.00.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

In other Avery Dennison news, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total transaction of $108,116.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,850 shares in the company, valued at $872,641. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

