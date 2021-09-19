Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Raised to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $125.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $90.00.

CAR has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.17.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CAR opened at $95.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 2.34. Avis Budget Group has a one year low of $25.54 and a one year high of $102.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $5.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $4.69. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 385.05%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Avis Budget Group by 185.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.