Aviva PLC Buys 1,293 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Aviva PLC increased its stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,409 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GWRE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 305,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,311,000 after purchasing an additional 16,542 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 9.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 8.5% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 3,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Guidewire Software by 7.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the first quarter valued at about $58,000.

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $118.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.22. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.76 and a 12 month high of $134.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.33 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.45. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Sunday, September 5th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Monday, September 6th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.40.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

