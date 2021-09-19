Aviva PLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Aviva PLC decreased its holdings in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CGC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Canopy Growth by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,594,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 906,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,087,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. 14.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CGC stock opened at $14.71 on Friday. Canopy Growth Co. has a 1-year low of $13.83 and a 1-year high of $56.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 10.44 and a quick ratio of 8.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.92.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $1.02. The business had revenue of $136.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.29 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 17.31% and a negative net margin of 200.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth Co. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CGC has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Eight Capital raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. MKM Partners raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.34.

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

