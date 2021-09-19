Aviva PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 67.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,475 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 11,112 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognex during the second quarter worth about $42,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 185.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Cognex during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognex during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognex during the first quarter worth about $108,000. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $88.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.26 and a beta of 1.65. Cognex Co. has a 12 month low of $58.82 and a 12 month high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $269.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.11 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 30.96%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a report on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognex in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, HSBC lowered Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cognex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.29.

In related news, Director Anthony Sun sold 30,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total transaction of $2,592,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 337,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,142,809.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Alias sold 17,500 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,525,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

