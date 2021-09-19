Aviva PLC Has $2.03 Million Position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Aviva PLC reduced its holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Perrigo by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Perrigo in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perrigo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Perrigo by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Perrigo in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of PRGO opened at $43.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.33 and a 200-day moving average of $44.04. Perrigo Company plc has a one year low of $38.20 and a one year high of $49.91. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of -17.10 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.11). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a positive return on equity of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $981.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Perrigo’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.