Aviva PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.20% of Dine Brands Global worth $3,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIN. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Dine Brands Global by 30.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $113.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.50.

In related news, Director Michael Hyter sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total value of $51,303.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,760.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dine Brands Global stock opened at $81.17 on Friday. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a one year low of $49.37 and a one year high of $100.70. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.70.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $233.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.61 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 112.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.87) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

