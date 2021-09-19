Aviva PLC Sells 3,497 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Aviva PLC cut its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,497 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $2,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KIM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 1.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 427,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,022,000 after buying an additional 4,687 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 18.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 243,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after buying an additional 38,303 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank bought a new position in Kimco Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 18.8% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,207,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,652,000 after buying an additional 190,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 200,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 15,754 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KIM shares. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Truist raised their price objective on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.96.

KIM opened at $21.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.73. The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.54. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $22.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 58.12%.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.