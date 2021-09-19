Aviva PLC Sells 890 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Aviva PLC cut its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $2,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,064,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $771,059,000 after purchasing an additional 663,915 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,477,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,155,000 after purchasing an additional 43,858 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,464,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,227,000 after purchasing an additional 59,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,040,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,391,000 after purchasing an additional 47,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 8.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 988,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,746,000 after purchasing an additional 73,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Commerce Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.20.

Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $66.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.61. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.50 and a 12 month high of $83.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.97.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $347.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.54 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 39.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.