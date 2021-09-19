B2Gold Corp. to Issue Dividend of $0.04 (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st.

Shares of BTG opened at $3.65 on Friday. B2Gold has a 52 week low of $3.62 and a 52 week high of $7.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). B2Gold had a net margin of 34.95% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $362.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.93 million. Equities analysts expect that B2Gold will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in B2Gold stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,003,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,992 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.47% of B2Gold worth $21,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.33% of the company’s stock.

BTG has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James set a $7.00 target price on shares of B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.75 target price on shares of B2Gold and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.20.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

