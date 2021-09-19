B2Gold Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:BTO)

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 21st, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st.

BTO opened at C$4.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$4.88 billion and a PE ratio of 6.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.91 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.53. B2Gold has a 52-week low of C$4.60 and a 52-week high of C$9.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 4.29.

Get B2Gold alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BTO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on B2Gold to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, B2Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.98.

In other news, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.86, for a total value of C$486,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,632,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$17,654,445.72. Also, Senior Officer Roger Richer sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.82, for a total value of C$144,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 403,741 shares in the company, valued at C$1,946,031.62. Over the last three months, insiders sold 135,082 shares of company stock valued at $654,333.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

See Also: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.