Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Baidu were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BIDU. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 0.6% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,495,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,936,089,000 after buying an additional 60,406 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the second quarter valued at $353,000. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the second quarter valued at $6,533,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 6.3% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,837 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 11.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. 46.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Baidu alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $162.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.91. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.24 and a 1 year high of $354.82.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BIDU shares. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Baidu from $370.00 to $357.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Erste Group cut Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. CLSA decreased their target price on Baidu from $350.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Baidu from $283.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.00.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.