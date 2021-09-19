Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Shares Acquired by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 74,308 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,803 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BLDP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Eight Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.07.

Shares of BLDP stock opened at $15.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.87 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.41. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $42.28. The company has a quick ratio of 23.08, a current ratio of 23.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 68.18%. The company had revenue of $24.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.64 million. Analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

