Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Bilbao Vizcaya is engaged in a wide variety of banking, financial and related activities in Spain. “

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

BBVA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Shares of BBVA stock opened at $6.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.46. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12 month low of $2.49 and a 12 month high of $6.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.06.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,493,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,272 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 8.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,959,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,997,000 after purchasing an additional 983,135 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,039,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,137,000 after purchasing an additional 417,948 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,713,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,822,000 after purchasing an additional 131,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,308,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,965,000 after buying an additional 670,505 shares during the last quarter. 2.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.