Bank First Co. (BFC) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 21st

Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC) announced a None dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st.

Bank First has raised its dividend by 26.6% over the last three years. Bank First has a payout ratio of 14.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bank First to earn $4.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.4%.

NASDAQ BFC opened at $69.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $535.44 million, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.37. Bank First has a one year low of $55.90 and a one year high of $77.00.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.12. Bank First had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 36.12%. The business had revenue of $28.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank First will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank First from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bank First stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC) by 26.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 772 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Bank First were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.04% of the company’s stock.

Bank First Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services to individual and business customers. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, residential mortgages, consumer loans, credit cards, online banking, telephone banking, and mobile banking.

