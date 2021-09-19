Bank of America Reaffirms Buy Rating for Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD)

Bank of America reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VOD. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vodafone Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.34.

Vodafone Group stock opened at $15.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $44.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.87. Vodafone Group has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $20.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vodafone Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,493,217 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $248,268,000 after purchasing an additional 578,281 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Vodafone Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,447,901 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,933,000 after purchasing an additional 108,851 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Vodafone Group by 24.6% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 30,243 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 5,979 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Vodafone Group by 10.1% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,333 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vodafone Group by 420.8% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 62,601 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 50,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

