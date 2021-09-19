Bank of America Reaffirms Buy Rating for Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD)

Bank of America reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VOD. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vodafone Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.34.
Vodafone Group stock opened at $15.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $44.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.87. Vodafone Group has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $20.36.
About Vodafone Group
Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
