Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $167.55 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) will post sales of $167.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $168.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $166.79 million. Bank of Hawaii reported sales of $165.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will report full-year sales of $665.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $663.66 million to $666.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $667.09 million, with estimates ranging from $665.90 million to $668.28 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bank of Hawaii.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $167.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.29 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 29.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

In related news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.16, for a total value of $496,823.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $478,830.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,857,571. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,833 shares of company stock valued at $5,097,966 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,212,000 after buying an additional 37,682 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,811,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,526,000 after purchasing an additional 312,013 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 133,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 50,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,414,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,109,000 after purchasing an additional 687,337 shares in the last quarter. 71.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Hawaii stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 511,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,135. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.08 and its 200 day moving average is $87.40. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.27. Bank of Hawaii has a 52-week low of $48.77 and a 52-week high of $99.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from Bank of Hawaii’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.54%.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

