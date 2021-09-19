Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Shares Up 1.3%

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY)’s share price shot up 1.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.95 and last traded at $5.95. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.88.

A number of research firms recently commented on BKRIY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. WH Ireland upgraded Bank of Ireland Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €6.20 ($7.29) price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.20.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.56.

Bank of Ireland Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in financial and banking solutions. Its services include current account and deposit services, overdrafts, term loans, mortgages, business and corporate lending, international asset financing, leasing, installment credit, invoice discounting, foreign facilities, interest and exchange rate, hedging instruments, life assurance, pension and protection products.

