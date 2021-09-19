Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Boosts Stock Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 112.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $3,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in MarketAxess by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in MarketAxess by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 80 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MarketAxess stock traded down $1.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $426.00. The company had a trading volume of 316,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,982. The company has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.27 and a beta of 0.36. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.79 and a fifty-two week high of $606.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $465.39 and its 200-day moving average is $477.11.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The firm had revenue of $176.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.63%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $470.00 to $459.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $532.00.

In other MarketAxess news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 12,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.74, for a total value of $5,873,594.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 772,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,577,502.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.05, for a total transaction of $121,762.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,149.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,902 shares of company stock valued at $8,631,608 over the last three months. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

