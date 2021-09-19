Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Cuts Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 3.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $3,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,335,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,259,000 after purchasing an additional 913,437 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,719,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,006,000 after buying an additional 220,453 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,692,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,895,000 after buying an additional 364,213 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,678,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,638,000 after buying an additional 263,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,123,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,410,000 after buying an additional 210,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

TSN stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $75.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,566,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,901. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.82 and a 12-month high of $82.44. The stock has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.22.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 31.56%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSN. Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.29.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $843,058.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total transaction of $1,653,416.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

