Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Lowers Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,615 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,226 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $4,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter worth $251,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at $247,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 153.0% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 34,628 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 20,940 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at $811,000. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $677,031.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,937,235.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total transaction of $392,539.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,256,835.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,632 shares of company stock valued at $11,394,700. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley cut Micron Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Cleveland Research cut Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.37.

MU traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,449,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,822,195. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $83.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.50 and a twelve month high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.