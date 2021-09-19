Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 5,056 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,406 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,056 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,270,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,644,366,000 after buying an additional 1,254,432 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 111.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,105,096 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $512,388,000 after buying an additional 582,546 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 13.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,339,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,548,477,000 after buying an additional 400,046 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 223.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 542,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $251,555,000 after buying an additional 374,843 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 26.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,460,183 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $677,282,000 after buying an additional 302,018 shares during the period. 80.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $506.00. 3,446,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,450,088. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $343.48 and a 12-month high of $510.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $486.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $471.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

In related news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total transaction of $1,502,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.12, for a total value of $2,401,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,604 shares of company stock valued at $8,823,434. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AVGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. upped their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Broadcom from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Broadcom from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Summit Insights cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $585.00 target price (up from $528.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.52.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.