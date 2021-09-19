Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Reduces Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 1,160.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 85.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOW traded down $5.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $651.03. 1,298,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,399,794. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $128.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 775.04, a PEG ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $442.71 and a 52-week high of $681.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $605.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $540.56.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NOW. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $660.00 to $718.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $646.20.

In related news, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.69, for a total transaction of $271,215.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $454,381.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.00, for a total transaction of $40,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,480,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,283 shares of company stock valued at $17,400,568 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

