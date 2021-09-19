Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 1,215 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 11.2% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 36,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 780.7% during the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 27,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 23,961 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 9.0% during the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,163,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,902,000 after purchasing an additional 10,071 shares during the period. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,704 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.39. 23,129,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,210,985. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.36 and its 200-day moving average is $83.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $125.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $51.92 and a 52 week high of $89.98.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 74.73%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RTX. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.77.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

