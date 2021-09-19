Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Stock Holdings Decreased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,987 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Baozun were worth $2,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of Baozun in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Baozun in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baozun in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baozun in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 318.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. 57.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BZUN opened at $20.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.64 and a 200-day moving average of $32.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06. Baozun Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.40 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Baozun had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Baozun Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BZUN shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Baozun from $57.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Baozun from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Baozun in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $42.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baozun presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.43.

Baozun Profile

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

