Barclays Boosts salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $330.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the CRM provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

CRM has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group set a $290.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $298.58.

NYSE CRM opened at $260.53 on Friday. salesforce.com has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $275.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $255.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.63, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $252.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.96.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $37,448.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.09, for a total transaction of $4,861,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 787,956 shares of company stock worth $197,416,939 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Amundi acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,100,891,000. Akre Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $683,956,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 20.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 31.0% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,955,254,000 after buying an additional 2,186,033 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 134.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,472,998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $735,824,000 after buying an additional 1,993,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

