Barclays Boosts salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $330.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the CRM provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
CRM has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group set a $290.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $298.58.
NYSE CRM opened at $260.53 on Friday. salesforce.com has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $275.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $255.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.63, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $252.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.96.
In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $37,448.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.09, for a total transaction of $4,861,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 787,956 shares of company stock worth $197,416,939 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Amundi acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,100,891,000. Akre Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $683,956,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 20.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 31.0% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,955,254,000 after buying an additional 2,186,033 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 134.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,472,998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $735,824,000 after buying an additional 1,993,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.33% of the company’s stock.
salesforce.com Company Profile
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
