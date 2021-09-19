Barclays Trims Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Target Price to $48.00

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

TAP has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.17.

NYSE TAP opened at $45.80 on Thursday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $32.11 and a 1-year high of $61.48. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. On average, research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

In other news, Director Louis Vachon bought 3,000 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.04 per share, for a total transaction of $138,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 90.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 318.9% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 281.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

