Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Receives $119.83 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $119.83.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BEAM shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of BEAM stock traded up $0.84 on Friday, hitting $102.91. 2,191,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,046. Beam Therapeutics has a one year low of $22.13 and a one year high of $138.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 1.00.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,698,870.50% and a negative return on equity of 94.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics will post -6.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Graham K. Cooper sold 12,045 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.34, for a total transaction of $1,280,865.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,865.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total transaction of $1,989,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 213,239 shares of company stock valued at $23,224,303. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEAM. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,772,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 403.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 229,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,361,000 after purchasing an additional 25,159 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 163.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 663.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 593,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,513,000 after purchasing an additional 515,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.