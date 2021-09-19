Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) Short Interest Update

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a growth of 35.8% from the August 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ BELFA opened at $14.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Bel Fuse has a twelve month low of $9.36 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.26 million, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.89 and its 200 day moving average is $16.06.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.34. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 4.51%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Bel Fuse in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded Bel Fuse from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BELFA. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Bel Fuse in the first quarter worth $61,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Bel Fuse by 0.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 101,295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Bel Fuse by 9.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions; Power Solutions and Protection; Magnetic Solutions; and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

