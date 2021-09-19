Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €72.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BAS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €83.00 ($97.65) price target on shares of Basf in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Basf in a research note on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on shares of Basf in a research note on Monday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of Basf in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on Basf in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €80.80 ($95.06).

Get Basf alerts:

Shares of ETR BAS opened at €63.09 ($74.22) on Thursday. Basf has a 12-month low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a 12-month high of €72.88 ($85.74). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €66.43 and a 200 day moving average price of €68.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.72. The company has a market cap of $57.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.21.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.