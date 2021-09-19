Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Linde (ETR:LIN) a €282.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €282.00 ($331.76) price target on Linde (ETR:LIN) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LIN. UBS Group set a €290.00 ($341.18) price target on Linde in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €291.00 ($342.35) price objective on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Baader Bank set a €285.00 ($335.29) price objective on Linde in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €250.00 ($294.12) price objective on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €270.18 ($317.86).

LIN opened at €261.50 ($307.65) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $135.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.53. Linde has a 52-week low of €183.15 ($215.47) and a 52-week high of €271.55 ($319.47). The business has a fifty day moving average of €259.12 and a 200 day moving average of €245.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.80.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

