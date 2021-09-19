Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€32.00” Price Target for Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK)

Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EVK. Stifel Nicolaus set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on Evonik Industries in a report on Friday, August 6th. Baader Bank set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on Evonik Industries in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €32.35 ($38.05).

Evonik Industries stock opened at €27.00 ($31.76) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €28.81 and its 200-day moving average is €29.17. Evonik Industries has a 1 year low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 1 year high of €32.97 ($38.79).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

