Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Insider Sells $133,120.00 in Stock

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) insider Keith Breinlinger sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.28, for a total value of $133,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Keith Breinlinger also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 31st, Keith Breinlinger sold 4,000 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $140,680.00.
- On Tuesday, August 17th, Keith Breinlinger sold 4,000 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $152,040.00.
- On Tuesday, August 3rd, Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total value of $373,890.00.
- On Tuesday, July 20th, Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.07, for a total value of $380,077.50.
- On Tuesday, July 6th, Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total value of $378,840.00.
- On Tuesday, June 22nd, Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total value of $406,890.00.
BLI stock opened at $27.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.74. The company has a quick ratio of 8.84, a current ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.52 and a beta of 0.71. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.21 and a 52-week high of $113.53.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLI. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Berkeley Lights by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Berkeley Lights by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Berkeley Lights during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Vestor Capital LLC grew its stake in Berkeley Lights by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 15,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Berkeley Lights by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BLI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Berkeley Lights from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Berkeley Lights from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, KeyCorp cut Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.33.
About Berkeley Lights
Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.
