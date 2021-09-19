Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Insider Sells $133,120.00 in Stock

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) insider Keith Breinlinger sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.28, for a total value of $133,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Keith Breinlinger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 31st, Keith Breinlinger sold 4,000 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $140,680.00.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Keith Breinlinger sold 4,000 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $152,040.00.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total value of $373,890.00.

On Tuesday, July 20th, Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.07, for a total value of $380,077.50.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total value of $378,840.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total value of $406,890.00.

BLI stock opened at $27.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.74. The company has a quick ratio of 8.84, a current ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.52 and a beta of 0.71. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.21 and a 52-week high of $113.53.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 22.41% and a negative net margin of 69.79%. The business had revenue of $19.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLI. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Berkeley Lights by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Berkeley Lights by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Berkeley Lights during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Vestor Capital LLC grew its stake in Berkeley Lights by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 15,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Berkeley Lights by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BLI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Berkeley Lights from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Berkeley Lights from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, KeyCorp cut Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

