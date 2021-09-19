BinaryX (BNX) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.23 Million

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. One BinaryX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $19.14 or 0.00040463 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BinaryX has a total market cap of $36.05 million and $1.23 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BinaryX has traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001586 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00007519 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $427.62 or 0.00904175 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000040 BTC.

BinaryX Coin Profile

BNX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,236,476 coins and its circulating supply is 1,883,918 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

Buying and Selling BinaryX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BinaryX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BinaryX using one of the exchanges listed above.

