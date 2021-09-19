BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $140.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 356.03% from the stock’s previous close.

BTAI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Securities cut their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTAI opened at $30.70 on Friday. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $23.07 and a 12-month high of $67.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.81. The company has a market capitalization of $858.68 million, a PE ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.08.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.08). Sell-side analysts forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BioXcel Therapeutics news, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 473,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $14,590,297.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTAI. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 132,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.52% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.

