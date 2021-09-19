Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Short Interest Update

Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,100 shares, a decrease of 49.5% from the August 15th total of 89,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 34.7 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BIRDF. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Bird Construction from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.90.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

Shares of BIRDF opened at $7.96 on Friday. Bird Construction has a twelve month low of $4.54 and a twelve month high of $8.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.37.

Bird Construction, Inc is an investment holding company with interest in construction services. The firm through its subsidiaries carries on business as a general contractor with offices in St. John’s, Wabush, Halifax, Saint John, Montreal, Toronto, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, and Vancouver. It focuses primarily on projects in the industrial, mining, commercial and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.